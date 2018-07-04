Bournemouth U21 Striker Mikael Ndjoli Joins Scottish Side Kilmarnock on 6-Month Loan

July 04, 2018

Bournemouth Under-21 striker Mikael Ndjoli has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a six-month loan, according to a statement by the club.

The young forward was a key part of Carl Fletcher's Cherries youth team last season, netting 24 goals in all competitions.

Notable performances against Exeter City, where he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win, and a four-goal haul at Newport in the Hampshire Senior Cup earned the youngster significant plaudits last year.

Ndjoli joined Bournemouth prior to the 2016/17 season, after impressing the season before in Millwall's youth set-up - scoring 20 goals in 24 appearances.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

The 19-year-old Englishman will join a Kilmarnock side that finished fifth in the Scottish top flight last season.


Under manager Steve Clarke, the Scottish side are looking to improve on that performance this season, and will hope the addition of young talent Ndjoli helps them towards that goal.

Bournemouth themselves will be hoping that a taste of competitive, senior football north of the border can help push on and greater develop their young prospect than another season in youth level football.


Comfortable out wide or on the wing, as well as up front, Ndjoli played a major role in the Bournemouth Under-21s side's success in the Hampshire Senior Cup, where the Cherries reached the final.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Kilmarnock have been a well known proving ground for a number of Premier League youngsters in recent seasons, as clubs seek to ensure their young players get a better taste of the physicality of senior competitive leagues.

Newcastle United youth prospects Freddie Woodman and Callum Roberts have both spent time at the Scottish side in recent seasons.

