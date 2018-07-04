Napoli Announce Emanuele Giaccherini's Move to Serie A Rivals Chievo Verona On Free Transfer

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Napoli have confirmed that Emanuele Giaccherini has joined fellow Serie A club Chievo on a free transfer ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Giaccherini featured 17 times in Serie A last season, contributing four goals and three assists during a campaign in which he played for both Napoli and Chievo.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Napoli's impressive 2017/18 campaign, in which they challenged Juventus for the Serie A title, gave Giaccherini few chances in the first team. 

With both Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon ahead of him in the pecking order, Giaccherini made a loan move to Chievo in January. The Italian winger made a very good impression during his time in Verona.

The former Sunderland man has signed a contract that will run until 2021 in a move that makes sense for all parties involved.

Chievo will be hoping that the permanent acquisition of Giaccherini will help them in the goals department next season. The club managed to score just 36 times last season, a total that just five teams did not better. 

Napoli, on the other hand, will be looking to once again make a charge for the Serie A title in the 2018/19 season, they may have scored goals for fun last season, but the club will surely be looking to add depth during the transfer window.

