Stoke Player Reveals He Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Club & Will Remain in Championship With Team

Stoke City forward Peter Crouch has revealed he has 'unfinished business' with the club, and is content to remain at the club in the Championship next season, according to TBR Football.

The 37-year-old former England international was widely expected to be one of many names set to depart the bet365 Stadium this summer, but the forward has said he is open to the possibility of helping Stoke launch a promotion challenge in the forthcoming season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The forward told Planet Football: “I feel like there is unfinished business for me at Stoke.

“I’d have no problem playing in the Championship next season and trying to get the club back into the Premier League at the first attempt…hopefully, I am one of those who get the chance to get Stoke back where they belong.”

New Stoke boss Gary Rowett is likely to see Crouch's announcement as a further boost, having already managed to convince Joe Allen and Moritz Bauer to sign new long-term deals since his his appointment in late May.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The former Derby manager faces a tough task in building a squad capable of challenging immediately for automatic promotion in an increasingly competitive Championship, and his ability to persuade a number of key players to remain at the club might prove crucial.

Crouch remains a hugely popular figure among Potters fans, and despite his age could still prove a dangerous prospect in England's second tier.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The 37-year-old's height and aerial prowess will pose a unique challenge to opponents and, in his long and illustrious career, Crouch has proven himself a proficient goalscorer at the highest level - managing more than 100 top flight goals.

What role Crouch would play in Rowett's plans remains unclear but, even as a plan B off the bench, he offers something unique and dangerous that could help Stoke on their way to an immediate return to the Premier League.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Stoke have already added Wolves striker Benik Afobe to their ranks to bolster the forward positions.

The likes of Mame Biram Diouf, Saido Berahino and young star Tyrese Campbell also remain at the club - giving Rowett a wealth of attacking options and styles going into this new campaign.