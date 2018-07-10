Spurs Fans React to Rumours Linking Moussa Sissoko With a Move to Turkish Side Fenerbahce

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Tottenham fans on Twitter have expressed their delight at a recent report linking Moussa Sissoko with a move away from the club.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah Sport, the 28-year-old midfielder is a target for Fenerbahce, who currently have former Premier League players Martin Skrtel and Roberto Soldado amongst their ranks.

'I'd personally drive him there,' came one fan's response after hearing the news, with another begging the club to 'make it happen'.

Sissoko joined Spurs back in 2016 but has failed to impress Mauricio Pochettino enough to earn a regular place in his side. The France international made just 15 starts for Spurs in the Premier League last season, adding a further 18 appearances from the bench.

Below is a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter, following the breaking news.

With 81 appearances for Spurs, Sissoko has scored only two goals and assisted on nine others.

