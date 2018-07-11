Manchester City Suspect Jorginho to Chelsea Reports May Be 'a Ruse' With Transfer Still Possible

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Manchester City still believe that Jorginho could move to the Etihad, despite Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis confirming that a deal has been reached with Chelsea.

The Premier League champions agreed a deal in principle with I Partenopei some two weeks ago, but the Blues appear to have hijacked the move and Jorginho has since been spotted boarding a flight to London.

This is thought to have come as a crushing blow to Pep Guardiola, who had made the midfielder his chief midfield target ahead of next season. 

Yet, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Stuart Brennan, City still expect that the Italy international could join them.

Brennan claims to have been told that De Laurentiis' statement is a 'ruse' by club sources and that the deal is still on as Jorginho, so far, hasn't indicated he intends to go back on his agreement.

"I will have to apologise to City because we had closed a deal 15 days ago. But the player likes to live in London over anything Manchester can offer," De Laurentiis said on Wednesday.

"If Chelsea pay him more, that does not depend on me."

Per Brennan's report, City don't believe that the player has even had contact from Chelsea and reckon the president's comments were made in an effort to force him to move to Stamford Bridge.

With Maurizio Sarri close to being appointed Blues manager, it is understood that the FA Cup winners will part with £57m in order to get both Jorginho and Sarri on their books this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)