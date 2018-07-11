Timeline of Hope and Glory: How England's Odds of Winning the World Cup Have Changed in 6 Months

England have seen their odds of winning the World Cup drop from 16/1 to 5/2 over the last six months as the Three Lions now prepare to face Croatia for a place in a first final since 1966.

Betway have charted the changing odds going back to December 2017 when the draw for the World Cup group stage was made.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Despite having qualified well, England were 16/1 outsiders prior to the draw. But a favourable group consisting of Tunisia, Panama and Belgium immediately saw the odds drop to 14/1.

The odds once again lengthened to 16/1 in May when manager Gareth Southgate named an inexperienced 23-man squad that had the third youngest average age in the tournament.

England were back at 14/1 when Harry Kane scored a late winner in the opening game against Tunisia, while the odds were further slashed to 11/1 when a record 6-1 win over Panama ensured safe passage to the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Bizarrely, losing to Belgium in the third and final group game resulted in another shortening, this time to 8/1. It may have consigned the Three Lions to second place in the group, but the route to the final on that side of the draw was viewed as easier in light of Germany's shock elimination.

Without playing, England were suddenly at 6/1 when Spain's last 16 exit at the hands of Russia opened up their side of the draw even more, while the odds went to 9/2 when Kane scored from the penalty spot to fire his country into the lead in their own last 16 clash with Colombia.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Yerry Mina's stoppage time equaliser in that game pushed the odds back to 6/1, while England were then briefly at an enormous 20/1 after Jordan Henderson missed in the penalty shootout meant that the team's chances suddenly were hanging by a thread.

After two Colombia misses, Eric Dier scored the winning penalty, England's first in a World Cup shootout, which cut the odds to 4/1. The subsequent quarter final win over Sweden resulted in a further odds slashing down to 5/2.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

France await in the final if England can beat Croatia in the last four in Moscow.