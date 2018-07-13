Barcelona Make Hefty Player Plus Cash Offer for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante After Impressive World Cup

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, making an initial offer of cash plus midfielder Andre Gomes.

Earlier, it was reported that the Catalan side had joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Chelsea's midfield engine Kante, with Jorginho's arrival said to possibly trigger the Frenchman's exit.

The midfielder is currently at the World Cup with finalists France and has refused to be drawn in over questions on his future. But, of course, given his rise as the best defensive midfielder in Europe, Chelsea are sure to have a few offers for his services before the transfer window shuts this summer.

According to Sky, the player has become the subject of a player-plus-cash offer from La Blaugrana, who are said to have inserted Andre Gomes as the makeweight in question.

Sky Italy: Barcelona make cash plus player offer to Chelsea for France midfielder N’Golo Kante. Player is Andre Gomes — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 13, 2018

The Primera Division champions have already excluded the midfielder from their pre-season tour of the United States and he's likely to leave this summer.

Arsenal have been credited with interest and could make a move for the player, yet - per the latest reports - Barca would rather trade Gomes for Kante along with what should still be a hefty sum.

Serie A giants Juventus are also believed to be keen on a deal for the Barca man, who has struggled since his arrival at the Camp Nou in 2016.

Barcelona are keen to sign Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, surely he’s worth €200m. Best defensive midfielder in the world by far. Been the player of the tournament at #WorldCup2018 for me pic.twitter.com/usbi6E2MVi — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) July 13, 2018

Chelsea, who are unwilling to lose Kante at any cost, are unlikely to entertain such an offer, especially given that Gomes is involved. They are also said to be preparing to offer Kante a massive pay rise to keep him out of the clutches of any potential suitors.