PSG Boss Tuchel Steps Up Chase for New Central Defenders With Bayern & Milan Stars Leading Shortlist

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is believed to be hellbent on signing a top quality central defender this summer, and has narrowed his shortlist down to Milan ace Leonardo Bonucci and Bayern Munich star Jérôme Boateng.

According to Paris United, Tuchel is eager to keep Thiago Silva and Marquinhos at the club, but will look to bring in another two central defenders in order to help his side challenge on all fronts next season. PSG's ambition is still to win the Champions League, and it is thought that Tuchel has insisted upon a talent rich squad in order to make this aim more realistic.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Boateng is widely believed to be ready for a new challenge, having won six Bundesliga titles on the trot with the Bavarian giants. The German international, now 29, has the kind of trophy-winning experience that could prove invaluable to Tuchel's side, and his powerful physique would be consistent with Marquinhos and Silva's domineering style of defensive play.

Bonucci joined Milan from Juventus last summer, and was given the captain's armband. However, I Rossoneri endured a highly underwhelming season following their major investment in the transfer market, and have been banned from European football for two years after breaching FFP rules. Bonucci could well look for an exit, with his San Siro spell turned sour.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The pressure will be on Tuchel to deliver the goods in his first season at the Parc des Princes, with the PSG board desperate to see their heavy investments draw dividends. While the side have the quality to breeze past opponents in Ligue 1, Champions League success continues to elude them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could rival PSG in their pursuit for Bonucci, after reports claimed that new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to bring the Italian icon to Stamford Bridge this summer. The former Napoli boss has already brought in his former star midfielder Jorginho for £58m, and could look to go on a spending spree should the club provide him with the necessary funds.