Tottenham Hotspur Fans Encourage Club to Make 'Huge' Signing of World Cup Star Benjamin Pavard

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

During France's impressive march to the World Cup final, many players have excelled, and defender Benjamin Pavard is one of them.

After five impressive performances for Les Blues, including a breathtaking goal during France's 4-3 victory over Argentina, Pavard has been linked with a huge move to a new club. The Mirror are reporting that Tottenham are keen on pushing through a move for the wonderkid, and fans are loving it.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

With Toby Alderweireld constantly linked with an exit from White Hart Lane, Pavard is reportedly the first name on the club's shortlist should the Belgian depart. Whilst the Frenchman has been playing at right back throughout the tournament, he is primarily a central defender, and this versatility makes Pavard a valuable asset for any team.

After impressing on football's biggest stage, Tottenham fans were quick to express their excitement at the links to Pavard.

Even if the club do manage to keep hold of Alderweireld, a selection of fans believe that Pavard is simply too good to ignore.

Pavard enjoyed a fantastic season with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last year. He made 36 appearances for the club, with 28 of those coming as a centre back. However, his versatility allowed Pavard to be deployed in a number of positions.

As he has displayed at the World Cup, he is a strong right back, but was also used as a defensive midfielder and even as a right winger. He played every minute of Stuttgart's Bundesliga campaign as the team managed to finish in an impressive seventh place in the table. He was instrumental as his team managed to keep 12 clean sheets.

Thomas Niedermueller/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has been linked with a host of European giants, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, meaning Tottenham may have a battle on their hands if they are to win the race for Pavard.

