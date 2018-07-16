Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he has no regrets over leaving Spanish giants Real Madrid, despite spending nearly a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The forward will be playing his football with Juventus from next season, having completed a €105m switch last week.

Ronaldo has signed a four-year deal with the Italian champions and will earn €30m-a-season at the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking to reporters in his first press conference as a Juve player, the 33-year-old thanked Madrid fans for their support over the many years but insisted that there was no sadness over leaving.

"My story at Real was brilliant and I thank the fans. But now I want to dedicate myself to this new phase of my life. I can't wait to play. I am very motivated and I want to show that I am a player of the highest level," he declared.

"I'm not sad about leaving Real Madrid, this is a big club and with all due respect players at this stage of my career usually go to Qatar or China, so I'm grateful to Juventus for allowing me to join such a big club."

Asked if I Bianconeri were the only club he'd received an offer from, the Portuguese star replied: "Yes."

Ronaldo had hinted that his time with Real was up after defeating Liverpool in the Champions League final back in May. But he claims that his mind wasn't made up that night.

"On the night of the final I still had not decided," he explained. "I thank the president for thinking of me, to arrive at this stage is a huge motivation, I am different from the others."

The player also assured fans that he's keen to participate in their first match of the season, when they kick off their title defense on August 12, and will begin training with his new teammates on July 30.