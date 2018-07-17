Danny Welbeck & David Ospina Among Six Players Arsenal Are Prepared to Cull This Summer

David Ospina and Danny Welbeck face an uncertain future at Arsenal as manager Unai Emery prepares to further trim the squad he inherited from Arsene Wenger.

The duo will return from their World Cup participation with their career at the Emirates hanging in the balance after the club's £70m splurge in the transfer window resulted in a bloated squad.

The Gunners have added Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis and Bernd Leno to the squad throughout the summer, ensuring their main focus is to now cut the excess - with Welbeck and Ospina first on the chopping block, as per the Telegraph.





Having focused on adding defensive reinforcements, Ospina's future with the north London side looks increasingly bleak after the arrival of stopper Leno. The presence of the former Bayer Leverkusen man ensures one senior keeper is expected to leave, and the report claims it will be the Colombia international rather than Petr Cech.





The 29-year-old made just 21 appearances last season after featuring predominantly throughout the Gunners' cup competitions.

Welbeck on the other hand is entering the final year of his contract and is being squeezed out of the squad by the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The England international has yet to reach an agreement with the club over a contract extension and has netted just 27 goals throughout his four-year career with Arsenal after being besieged by injury.

The pair are also joined by Lucas Perez, Joel Campbell, Carl Jenkinson and Chuba Akpom on the chopping block - while there is still hope that Aaron Ramsey will commit his future to the club.





Emery admitted last week that he was happy with the state of his squad, but refused to rule out any further additions, he said, via the Express: “We signed the players who we needed and only if one player is a big opportunity for us will we sign them.

“Normally, we are thinking about the young players, the possibility of them staying with us or going to play on loan at another team. We are also thinking about the players who were with us last year and whether we need them to stay with us.

“At the moment, I think the squad is complete. We will only sign another player if there is an opportunity to bring in that one player, or two players," he added.