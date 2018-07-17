'The Greatest Ever': Wayne Rooney Weighs in on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he believes Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time, and that the Argentine is superior to his famous rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the American radio podcast Pardon My Take.

Rooney’s 16-year Premier League career is seemingly at end after the forward recently joined the MLS with DC United. The Manchester United and England all-time scorer made his professional debut for the American club this week notching up an assist in his first game.

After the game Rooney was a guest on the award-winning American sports podcast show where he faced questions on his career and all things football. Speaking to the show Rooney was asked who was better Ronaldo or Messi? To which he quickly responded Messi.

Rooney went on to elaborate explaining to Pardon My Take: "I think - they're both probably the best two players ever to play the game and I just think Messi is, in my eyes the greatest ever”.

The 32-year-old was short for words to explain anything that separates the two beyond his personal feelings. Rooney was obviously a teammate of Ronaldo’s for six years at Manchester United and admitted he remains an admirer of the Portuguese talismans abilities.

Ronaldo, now 33, recently completed a transfer himself, moving to Serie A champions Juventus for around €100m.

Rooney came off the bench to contribute to DC United’s 3-1 win over Vancouver, he’ll be hoping for a first start in the MLS when his side take on Atlanta United on Saturday.