'The Greatest Ever': Wayne Rooney Weighs in on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he believes Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time, and that the Argentine is superior to his famous rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the American radio podcast Pardon My Take.

Rooney’s 16-year Premier League career is seemingly at end after the forward recently joined the MLS with DC United. The Manchester United and England all-time scorer made his professional debut for the American club this week notching up an assist in his first game.

After the game Rooney was a guest on the award-winning American sports podcast show where he faced questions on his career and all things football. Speaking to the show Rooney was asked who was better Ronaldo or Messi? To which he quickly responded Messi.

Rooney went on to elaborate explaining to Pardon My Take: "I think - they're both probably the best two players ever to play the game and I just think Messi is, in my eyes the greatest ever”.

The 32-year-old was short for words to explain anything that separates the two beyond his personal feelings. Rooney was obviously a teammate of Ronaldo’s for six years at Manchester United and admitted he remains an admirer of the Portuguese talismans abilities.

Ronaldo, now 33, recently completed a transfer himself, moving to Serie A champions Juventus for around €100m.

Rooney came off the bench to contribute to DC United’s 3-1 win over Vancouver, he’ll be hoping for a first start in the MLS when his side take on Atlanta United on Saturday.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)