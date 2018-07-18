VIDEO: Ayoze Perez Scores Outrageous Training Goal as Newcastle Prepare for New Season

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Ayoze Perez has cheekily suggested that he has already scored a goal of the season contender after beating Rob Elliot with an outrageous effort in a Newcastle United pre-season training session.

In a video shared on his social media channels, Perez picks up the ball after a smart save from Elliot and, with his back to goal, kicks the ball against his left heel. The ball sales into the top corner of Elliot's goal with the Irish goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Howls of disbelief and applause can be heard as Perez wheels away in celebration, understandably delighted with his piece of trickery.

"Does it counts [sic] for the goal of the season contest?" Perez cheekily asked as he shared the video on Instagram, before taunting Elliot: "Maybe next time you can save it."

Newcastle fans will be hoping that Perez can produce that sort of class on a regular basis once the 2018/19 season begins, following a strong end to the previous campaign for the Spanish striker.

Perez scored six goals in his last eight Premier League games of the season, including vital winning goals against Huddersfield and Leicester, plus a first ever top-flight brace on the final day against Chelsea.

Perez also shared the video on Twitter, where Elliot responded in kind as he told his teammate: "You should have saved it for tonight."

He was referring to Newcastle's pre-season friendly against St. Patrick's Athletic on Tuesday in Dublin. The Magpies won 2-0 but Perez was not on the score sheet, with Christian Atsu and Sean Longstaff scoring the goals.

Newcastle kick off their Premier League campaign against Tottenham on 11 August.

