Spurs Officially Reveal New Home & Away Kits for 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Everybody knows what it looks like, but now you can buy it.

That's right, Tottenham Hotspur have officially released their new home kit for the 2018/19 season, and have now followed it up with the release of their away strip. One thing's for sure - they're both going to divide opinion as they go on sale.

Spurs - who were supplied by Under Armour last season - have started a new deal with Nike and the latest releases are the first to come from the latest partnership.

The home strip is typically white and dark blue - as per tradition with the north London club - but the real "in thing" for this year seems to be the fade to another colour at the bottom of the shirt. Manchester United have done so with adidas, but Spurs have now followed suit with Nike.

Now, for the away strip.

It's navy, but with an integrated design of teal-ish sleeves. The shorts appear similar, as you can see modelled by the likes of England's Dele Alli among others.

Tottenham will wear the kits for their first season back at White Hart Lane following its rebuilding last year, and will be hopeful of competing for the Premier League title under Mauricio Pochettino.

