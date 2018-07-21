CSKA Goalkeeper Drops Major Hint on Aleksandr Golovin's Future Amid Chelsea & Monaco Battle

The race to sign Russian World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin looks like it could go to the wire as conflicting reports have linked him with a move to either Chelsea or Monaco.

Chelsea's interest became apparent during the World Cup but rumours have emerged suggesting that a move to the Mediterranean principality might come to fruition instead.

However, the biggest hint so far came from CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Sergey Chepchugov, who clearly believes that Golovin is Chelsea-bound as he congratulated his teammate on an imminent move to Stamford Bridge.

Chepchugov told his compatriot to have "have fun and a great career", and mentioned Chelsea in a hashtag.

Reports claim that Chelsea have agreed a fee with CSKA for Golovin, but their hesitancy in completing the deal may allow Monaco to hijack the transfer.

Le 10 Sport is one of several sources in France claiming that Monaco are in pole position to sign Golovin, as they report that talks are "progressing very well" between the two clubs.

Despite advanced contacts with Chelsea, Aleksandr Golovin could now be set to join AS Monaco, according to Paris United. CSKA Moscow & ASM close to agreeing €35m fee, 5-year deal on the table. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 20, 2018

It is said that an offer of €35m has been accepted by CSKA Moscow, and Monaco are now in a hurry to get everything signed and sealed so that they can complete the signing before Chelsea retake the lead.





Golovin drew attention as a key cog in Russia's midfield as they achieved their best World Cup performance as an independent nation, reaching the quarter finals on home soil.





Golovin scored a free kick in the 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia and he was also on target from the spot in Russia's famous last 16 win over Spain.