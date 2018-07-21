Tim Weah scored the opening goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich on Saturday in the team's International Champions Cup match at Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Weah's goal came in the 31st minute as he broke free from the Bayern defenders to score on goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and make it 1–0.

The 18-year-old young American star had an earlier oppurtunity to score, but he missed.

It's an important pre-season for Tim Weah, who looks to make a statement for the French league champions and his new manager Thomas Tuchel. The ICC is essentially a perfect opportunity for the young American, as attacking star players who took part at the World Cup (Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Edison Cavani) are still on a break.

Gianluigi Buffon, since joining from Juventus earlier this summer, also started for PSG, and made several impressive saves.

PSG has claimed the International Champions Cup two times — once in 2015 and again in 2016.