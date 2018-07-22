Joe Hart Admits He Needs a Permanent Move Away From Manchester as His City Career is Over

Joe Hart has stated he needs a permanent move away from Manchester City in order to resurrect his career. 

Speaking to The Mirror, the former England number one spoke honestly about his current sitauation. Hart was sent on loan to Torino and West Ham over the course of the last two seasons after a fallout with Pep Guardiola and has now accepted he has no future in Manchester. 

Hart said that: "I need to go somewhere permanent, I think that’s obvious. 


“I did what I did in the previous two seasons because I needed to play to be involved in the World Cup - and look where that got me.

“I’m experienced. I've played at the highest level for a long time and done a lot of things in the game. I need to be an important player at a club and I think that can only happen with a permanent move.

“I’ve got a year left and I’m not going on loan again because my situation has changed. I need to feel part of something.

“It’s difficult when you’re on loan, especially when you’re not a young player who people may have sympathy for. I’m older and being who I am and what I am, I’m there to be shot at."

When pressed on England's World Cup campaign, Hart admitted feeling conflicted but gave praise to Jordan Pickford for his performances saying: “I just wanted the team to do well, I’ve got a lot of good relationships with the boys in the team and it was nice to see them to do well.

“Obviously I wanted to be there, I wanted to be involved. That goes without saying, I can’t lie about those things.

“Jordan Pickford had a good World Cup. I thought the whole team did really well. They were so close to doing something really special. They did do something special, but they were so close to doing something even more special.”

Despite many believing his international days might be behind him, Hart still has the hunger to prove people wrong saying: "Of course, I’m 31, I’m young, I’m fit, I’m fresh, I know I’ve got an awful lot to give in the game.

“At the same time, I’m realistic about what’s gone on and what the people who count think of me and I have to change those opinions. 

“My job is to play football. I’ve got other people trying to sort things out for me. I’m supposed to be here so this is where I put in all my energy.

“It’s not a problem and football will never be a problem for me. I’m blessed that I’m in a job I love. Even if I finished football tomorrow and could still physically play, I’d go and play with my friends, I love football. My energy and enthusiasm will never change.”

Hart was speaking after featuring for Manchester City in their pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

