Arsenal Statement Hints at Ivan Gazidis Stay Amid Speculation Linking Chief Executive to Milan Move

Arsenal Release Statement Hinting Ivan Gazidis Stay Amid Speculation Linking Chief Executive With Milan Move

Arsenal have issued a statement from club chairman Sir Chips Keswick declaring that chief executive Ivan Gazidis remains 'fully committed' to the Gunners and has not accepted an offer to leave, despite ongoing speculation over his future in north London.

A switch to AC Milan has been rumoured and Arsenal have acknowledged that Gazidis, who was instrumental figure in the early management of Major League Soccer, has had offers to undertake a new challenge both inside and outside football.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

But Keswick's statement stresses that the University of Oxford law graduate is still very much focused on Arsenal ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 campaign.

"We are aware of the speculation surrounding our chief executive Ivan Gazidis," he said in a post on Arsenal's official website.

"We know he receives many offers from organisations inside and outside the game as he’s a hugely respected figure. He has never accepted any of these opportunities and has never spoken about them publicly.

"He has always been fully committed to taking Arsenal forward and is currently working hard in Singapore with our new head coach Unai Emery as we prepare for the new season."

Gazidis formally joined Arsenal in January 2009 following the departure of former vice-chairman David Dein and now forms part of a triumvirate alongside head of recruitment Sve Mislintat and head of football relations Raul Sanllehi that is key to the new running of the club.