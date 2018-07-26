Dimitar Berbatov Urges Spurs to Keep Mousa Dembele & Tells Man Utd to Sign PL Defensive Pair

Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov has pleaded with his old club to keep hold of their midfield starlet Mousa Dembele, amidst strong rumours of the Belgian's departure this summer.

Dembele was one of Spurs' most impressive performers in the 2017/18 season, particularly in the Champions League, with his first leg showing against Juventus one of the season's most dominant individual displays.

In light of this, Berbatov has decreed that nailing down the 31-year-old's future in north London is a key aspect of this summer's transfer window. Writing in his column for Betfair, the 37-year-old admitted: "In Tottenham's case it's not who they're signing, it's who they need to hold on to.



MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"For me they obviously need to keep Harry Kane, Alli and Christian Eriksen; they are the triangle of players that cause the most danger and trouble for opposing teams.

"Overall Spurs are strong in every position, but to make it work they also need to keep Mousa Dembele as he is the link between defence and attack."

The midfielder made 39 appearances across competitions last season, forming a formidable partnership with both Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in Spurs' free-flowing midfield.



Berbatov also calmed down fears of the north London side's totemic striker Harry Kane departing this summer, claiming: "I don't see Kane leaving for Real Madrid, not now. The club will have a new stadium soon which shows their ambition and the squad is built on top of a solid foundation.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"He'll stay and fight for silverware for now, but further in the future, I cannot be sure."

He also urged Manchester United to try to sign defenders Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire, both of whom have uncertain futures after impressive World Cup campaigns.

He added: “I think Harry Maguire would be the best choice. Simply because of the way he sees the game.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“Very calm under pressure, controlling the game from behind, passing the ball really well, very good with the head so I think he would be a great addition.

“But I think Toby would also do well and if they take both of them it would be a great success. But either one of them would be helpful for United.”