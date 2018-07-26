Newcastle Goalkeeper Matz Sels Joins Ligue 1 Side Strasbourg for Undisclosed Fee

Newcastle United have confirmed that out of favour Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels has completed a permanent move to Ligue One club Strasbourg.

Sels never managed to hold down a consistent starting spot at St James' Park, making just 14 appearances for the Magpies since signing for the club in 2016. The Belgian spent the entirety of last season on loan at Anderlecht where he made 37 appearances.

MB Media/GettyImages

The move appears to make sense for all parties involved - Sels is low in the pecking order of goalkeepers at Newcastle, and the Magpies - with their notoriety for being stingy in the transfer market well known - will look for funds where possible.

Whilst the fee remains undisclosed, Magpies fans will be hoping it can be reinvested this summer and put towards making some purchases of their own.

Sels signed for the club in 2016 for a fee thought to be around £6m, but despite being a Belgium international, he remained firmly behind Karl Darlow and, last season, Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka's influence on Tyneside was felt immediately upon joining the club on loan, putting in a number of impressive performances that persuaded Newcastle to sign him permanently - effectively signalling to Sels that once again his opportunities at the club would be limited.

With the signing of Fabian Schar already confirmed, Newcastle fans will be hoping the club continues to clear some dead wood and add fresh faces to the squad.