'Most West Ham Transfer Ever': Fans Not Sold On Sensational Premier League Return for French Star

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

It seems to be a case of mixed reviews concerning the latest player to be linked to West Ham United this summer. Many will be familiar with Hatem Ben Arfa - the French sensation that tore up the Premier League on many an occasion for Newcastle between 2011 and 2014, and he could soon be returning to the Premier League.

At least, that is according to Foot 365 (via GFFN), who claim that free agent Ben Arfa is a target of the Hammers, having been released from his contract at PSG.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The 31-year-old hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him since leaving St. James' Park, but there is definitely the possibility of redemption - at little risk considering the lack of transfer fee.

With that said, West Ham fans aren't completely sold on the idea...

Okay, what exactly is a 'West Ham transfer'? Are we talking the kind of player that promises a lot but delivers little? A bit of a superstar name but doesn't quite live up to it? Or is it simply because he's a French attacking midfielder like Dimitri Payet?

..Big call right there.

While the Hammers don't seem too happy about hearing Ben Arfa's name linked to their club, Newcastle fans are even less pleased about the situation. It smacks of the sort of feeling you'd get seeing your ex with someone else...

Whatever happens, most people would love to see Ben Arfa back in the top flight tearing it up again. Who remembers that incredible solo goal against Chelsea? More of that please boss.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)