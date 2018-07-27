'Most West Ham Transfer Ever': Fans Not Sold On Sensational Premier League Return for French Star

It seems to be a case of mixed reviews concerning the latest player to be linked to West Ham United this summer. Many will be familiar with Hatem Ben Arfa - the French sensation that tore up the Premier League on many an occasion for Newcastle between 2011 and 2014, and he could soon be returning to the Premier League.

At least, that is according to Foot 365 (via GFFN), who claim that free agent Ben Arfa is a target of the Hammers, having been released from his contract at PSG.

The 31-year-old hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him since leaving St. James' Park, but there is definitely the possibility of redemption - at little risk considering the lack of transfer fee.

With that said, West Ham fans aren't completely sold on the idea...

Ben Arfa would be such a West Ham signing. Himself and Wilshere will definitely have a punch up on training with Andy Carroll twisting an ankle attempting to break it up. — Rob Brennan (@RobBrennan82) July 27, 2018

Hatem Ben Arfa to West Ham happening in the next few days. Possibly the most West Ham transfer of all time. — Jon Warburton. (@jon_warburton) July 27, 2018

Okay, what exactly is a 'West Ham transfer'? Are we talking the kind of player that promises a lot but delivers little? A bit of a superstar name but doesn't quite live up to it? Or is it simply because he's a French attacking midfielder like Dimitri Payet?

West Ham want Ben Arfa? What's Pellegrini cooking there ffs — Thuto (@Thuto_Bokisi) July 26, 2018

..Big call right there.

While the Hammers don't seem too happy about hearing Ben Arfa's name linked to their club, Newcastle fans are even less pleased about the situation. It smacks of the sort of feeling you'd get seeing your ex with someone else...

We are desperately short of creativity, we looked void of ideas other than counter attack in a lot of games last season... with Ben Arfa on a free an option in our squad we would add another string to our bow, plus I couldn’t stand to see him running out for West Ham. — Lieutenant Gonville Bromhead (@Lt_Gonville) July 27, 2018

If West Ham sign Ben Arfa I think I’ll have a break down, I can’t bare to see him in any other team in the Prem 😩 He’s genuinely one of the best players I’ve ever seen live, what a talent man 💔 — Nick (@NickHay4) July 26, 2018

Whatever happens, most people would love to see Ben Arfa back in the top flight tearing it up again. Who remembers that incredible solo goal against Chelsea? More of that please boss.