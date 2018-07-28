Chelsea and Inter Milan will meet in a pre-season friendly in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, July 28.

The Blues are coming off of a 1-0 victory over Perth Glory on Monday, where newly acquired midfieler Jorginho had a spectacular debut. Jorginho had 98 successful passes and 101 touches in 45 minutes of playing time.

Inter is looking for its first ICC win. In July, Luciano Spalletti's side has only one win (against Lugano) before drawing 3-3 with Zenit and 1-1 with Sheffield United in the preseason. A victory against Chelsea could help boost their confidence as they prepare for the season.

Saturday's match will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes USA

Live stream: You can live stream the match on the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or ESPN Deportes+ USA.