How to Watch Chelsea vs. Inter Milan: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Chelsea vs. Inter Milan in the ICC on Saturday, July 28.

By Jenna West
July 28, 2018

Chelsea and Inter Milan will meet in a pre-season friendly in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, July 28.

The Blues are coming off of a 1-0 victory over Perth Glory on Monday, where newly acquired midfieler Jorginho had a spectacular debut. Jorginho had 98 successful passes and 101 touches in 45 minutes of playing time.

Inter is looking for its first ICC win. In July, Luciano Spalletti's side has only one win (against Lugano) before drawing 3-3 with Zenit and 1-1 with Sheffield United in the preseason. A victory against Chelsea could help boost their confidence as they prepare for the season.

Saturday's match will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes USA

Live stream: You can live stream the match on the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or ESPN Deportes+ USA.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)