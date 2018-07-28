Report: Everton Reaches Agreement to Sign Barcelona Duo Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina

Everton have been handed a much-needed boost in their pursuit of Barcelona duo Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over the France international's proposed transfer fee.

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Everton have been handed a much-needed boost in their pursuit of Barcelona duo Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over the France international's proposed transfer fee.

The 25-year-old has spent two years in Catalonia following a £15m move from Paris Saint-Germain. Digne has largely been forced to act as cover for their first team left back Jordi Alba, making just 46 appearances across all competitions.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that a €20m agreement has been reached between the two clubs and Digne has already said his goodbyes, informing his teammates that his future lies at Goodison Park.

Talks are, however, remaining open between the two sides. That is because Everton are also looking to conclude a deal for Colombia international Mina, who has struggled to adapt to life at the Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old only joined Barcelona back in January, but the club's hierarchy haven't been convinced over his performances and are willing to cash in this summer, especially after his stellar performances during the World Cup.

Barcelona are now hopeful that negotiations for Mina's move to Everton can go through quickly before they enter the transfer market for reinforcements, with the Blaugrana eager for both sales to go through in parallel.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Digne and Mina will become Everton's second and third signings respectively this summer, following the big money arrival of Watford winger Richarlison. The Toffees will also be boosted by the likes of Sandro Ramírez and Ademola Lookman returning from spells away on loan last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)