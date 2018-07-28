PHOTO: Southampton Unveil Sleek New Third Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Campaign

Southampton have unveiled their brand new third kit for the 2018/19 season, using the club's traditional stripes as inspiration.

The Saints will take to the field with a twist on the club's classic home strip which involves a deeper tone of red stripes, accompanied with a black trim. The new strip is the latest manufactured by Under Armour, in what is the third season of a deal which runs until 2023.

The latest kit completes the Saints' collection ahead of the new season, accompanying the red and white stripe home shirt and a yellow and blue away strip which is reminiscent of the Saints' famous FA Cup victory in 1976.

The third kit, however, will be coupled with either the black home shorts and socks, or a change version of red shorts and socks - as per the club's website.

The new kit incorporates Under Armour's HeatGear fabric and a Moisture Transport System which is to to allow players to stay dry in the toughest of conditions.

Southampton will debut the brand new third kit in their latest pre season friendly against Ligue 1 side Dijon FCO on Saturday, which is their last port of call for their training camp in France.

Southampton supporters will be able to purchase the new strip starting on August 4, from both in store and online.