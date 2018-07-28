Real Madrid Prepared to Forego Chelsea Star Eden Hazard to Build New Era Around Around Isco

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui is considering dropping his interest in Eden Hazard in order to build his side around Isco instead, according to reports. 

The Spanish giants have been linked with a move for Chelsea's Hazard following Cristiano Ronaldo's defection to Juventus, but have been put off by the Blues' hefty valuation of the Belgium star. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Real Madrid are reportedly hesitant to part with up to £200m to secure Hazard's signature when they can promote from within and hand a decisive role to Isco, who has been waiting for his chance to star for the team since arriving in 2013 - per AS

Moreover, Los Blancos are also aware of the limited time they have to thrash out a deal with the Premier League outfit due to the early closure of the transfer window in England on August 9. 

Isco featured predominantly for Spain under Lopetegui in a role he has yet to be handed at the Bernabeu, despite yielding 42 goals and 52 assists across his 240 appearances for the club since his arrival from Malaga. 

Furthermore, Madrid are wary of allowing Marco Asensio to follow in James Rodríguez's footsteps after he left the club in search of regular first team football, and they believe he could be tempted to do so should they bring Hazard to club this summer. 

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

With the fear of neglecting their current stars and after ruling a move for both Neymar and Kylian Mbappé impossible, the report claims Real are prepared to go without landing a 'big signing' this summer as they look to place their hopes on Isco. 

