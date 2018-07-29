After paying astronomical fees to sign both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain has pulled out of the race for Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng after the German giants demanded a huge figure for the defender.

The two clubs were working on finalizing a deal for the Germany international, who is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. However, they have now been priced out of a move for the 29-year-old.

Calciomercato have reported that Bayern Munich demanded a fee of around £53m for Boateng's services, but PSG believe that Boateng is not worth that kind of money and have now pulled out of the race for his signature.

Manchester United and Juventus have both been linked with a move for Boateng, but there have been no official offers from either club.

Sky Sports news reported that Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the discussions between the two clubs, but it now appears as though the move will not be pursued by PSG.

The former Manchester City defender has emerged as one of the best center backs in world football since he joined Bayern Munich in 2011. He has made 258 appearances for the club, and has also made 73 appearances for the German national team.

He featured for his country at the last three iterations of the World Cup, but endured a horrendous tournament this summer. The towering center back was one of many German players who looked completely out of sorts during the 2018 competition, making key mistakes as Germany crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

Despite his challenging summer, Boateng's abilities are clear to see. However, at 29 years old, Boateng may begin to lose some of his impressive athleticism, meaning the likes of PSG is reluctant to invest heavily in him.