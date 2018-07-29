Report Provides Peter Crouch Update as Burnley Look to Sign Striker in £500,000 Deal

After qualifying for the Europa League, Burnley have attempting to improve their squad to prepare themselves for the challenge, and Stoke City's Peter Crouch is believed to be the next target for the club.

Burnley surpassed all expectations as they finished seventh place in the Premier League last season, qualifying for European football as a result. The Europa League is known as a physically challenging competition, and Burnley are looking to strengthen to compete in all competitions.

According to the Sun, Crouch is a target for Burnley following Stoke's relegation to the Championship. The 37-year-old striker has an enormous wealth of Premier League experience in his career, and Burnley are believed to be looking to entice Crouch with the promise of European football.

The towering striker is entering the final year of his contract at the bet365 Stadium, with Burnley looking to finalise a £500,000 deal for Crouch.

He became Stoke's most expensive transfer when he joined the club for £10m in 2011. He has since racked up 59 goals in 235 appearances, with his aerial threat consistently evident throughout his career.

Stoke have recently secured the loan signing of Benik Afobe, who will join permanently next summer, meaning the club will likely be happy to entertain offers for the legendary striker.

His impressive career has seen Crouch represent the likes of Southampton, Portsmouth, Liverpool and Tottenham. He has racked up 461 appearances in the Premier League and possesses experience in the competition which could be invaluable to Burnley, as they prepare themselves for the Europa League.

He is the oldest player to have registered 100 Premier League goals and told the Stoke Sentinel last year that he intends on playing football until he is 40. This season, he also broke the record for the most appearances as a substitute, often using his height to create chances for his teammates.

Whilst he would not be Burnley's first-choice striker, his experience around the club could be huge as the club enters the unknown territory of the Europa League.