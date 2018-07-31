Manchester City Poised to Cut £5m Asking Price for Outcast Goalkeeper Joe Hart

Manchester City are keen on offloading goalkeeper Joe Hart, and are willing to lower their £5m asking price in order to secure the England international a permanent move away from the club.

According to the Times, City are so desperate to get the 31-year-old off the books at the Etihad that they are willing to reduce the original asking price of £5m, and would even consider letting the veteran shot stopper leave for nothing.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Hart, who has played 266 times for Manchester City in his 12 years at the club, made 23 appearances last season during a loan spell at West Ham, but struggled to make the starting 11 consistently, and says he needs to leave permanently to reboot his career.

Hart stated, as quoted by the Mirror: “I need to go somewhere permanent, I think that’s obvious. I did what I did in the previous two seasons because I needed to play to be involved in the World Cup - and look where that got me.

“I’m experienced. I've played at the highest level for a long time and done a lot of things in the game. I need to be an important player at a club and I think that can only happen with a permanent move."

Elsa/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

City head coach Pep Guardiola included Joe Hart in his pre-season squad this summer, with the goalkeeper making his first appearance for the club since August 2016 in their defeat to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Hart has been linked with moves to various clubs around the world, with the Times' report linking him with a transfer to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, and looks set to make a move before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Hart continued: “I’m 31, I’m young, I’m fit, I’m fresh. I know I’ve got an awful lot to give in the game."