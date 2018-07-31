Why Arsenal's Decision to Offload Jeff Reine-Adelaide Highlights Their Biggest Fault

Arsenal have made some serious moves during the transfer window this summer as they prepare for life without Arsène Wenger, and attempt to claw their way back into the Champions League places in the league table.

Over £70m has been splashed on five new signings, with the notable arrivals of Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno getting fans at the Emirates excited for what the future holds - and rightly so!





But the club's decision to allow Jeff Reine-Adelaide to leave on a permanent basis this summer has left some fans understandably confused. The Frenchman was arguably one of Arsenal's biggest talents, and the 20-year-old was tipped to have a bright future in north London.

SEBASTIEN SALOM GOMIS/GettyImages

Most worryingly for Arsenal fans, however, is that Reine-Adelaide's departure has highlighted a problem with the club's transfer policy that shows no signs of getting fixed any time soon.

Cast your mind back to 2016 and Arsenal were happy to let a 21-year-old Serge Gnabry return to Germany on a permanent basis, with the young forward joining SV Werder Bremen for just £4.5m, something which raised a few eyebrows for fans at the Emirates.

One year later, and questions were once again being asked when the promising - albeit not always reliable - Wojciech Szczęsny left the club in favour of a move to Italian giants Juventus for slightly over £10m.

Selling Szczesny and Gnabry could come back to haunt us for a very long time, both have been superb since they left the club! — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) January 27, 2018

Now fast forward back to the current transfer window and the Gunners found themselves highlighting two positions that desperately needed strengthening; a goalkeeper and an out and out winger.

Both Gnabry - who now plays for Bayern Munich - and Szczęsny would have walked into the current Arsenal setup prior to any of their signings joining the club, namely Germany international Leno.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The decision to let both players leave in consecutive transfer windows shows how Arsenal's decision makers can't identify where the problem areas will be in the next few years, something which has once again been highlighted by Reine-Adelaide's exit.





Naturally a central playmaker who can also be deployed on the right, Reine-Adelaide would have been perfectly suited to succeed either Mesut Özil or Henrikh Mkhitaryan - both of whom will turn 30 this season - in a few years time.

Ozil- Nearly 30

Auba-29

Lichsteiner-34

Sokratis-30

Cech-36

Koscienly-33

Mkhitaryan-29

Monreal-32

Perez-30 — J (@FutbolClorox) July 26, 2018

Instead, Arsenal will now find themselves having to go back in the transfer market to find replacements for their two most creative players at some point in the near future.

The club surely would have been better off sticking with Reine-Adelaide, allowing the 20-year-old to learn from both Özil and Mkhitaryan during training, and having a ready-made replacement who is eager to become part of the first team.

Reine-Adelaide's decision to leave in favour of a move to Ligue 1 side Angers will also act as a word of warning to the club's other academy stars.

The likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe could all consider leaving north London in favour of regular first team football, especially as there will be no guarantees of stepping up at the Emirates.