Paolo Maldini Returns to AC Milan in Newly Created Director Role Amid Rossoneri Shake Up

August 05, 2018

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has returned to the San Siro nearly a decade after bringing an end to his playing days, the club has confirmed. 

The 50-year-old, who donned the famous red and black Rossoneri jersey for 25 years - 419 of which as captain - has been instated as the Serie A giants' all-new sporting strategy and development director. 

The position, which was created, seemingly, with the former defender in mind, offers further indication as to the long-term ideology of Elliott Management; who assumed control of the club in July of this year after owner Li Yonghong fell into financial difficulty. 


The hope now is that Maldini, who won 26 trophies as a player on the pitch for Milan, will be able to help reignite AC's former glory from a position on high.  


"There are few words to describe what Paolo Maldini represents for AC Milan," Paolo Scaroni, Executive Chairman of AC Milan told the club's official website following the announcement. 

"It was a privilege watching him as a player, winning countless trophies on the pitch, and I am excited and honoured to be working with him today in this new role. 


"Paolo’s leadership and experience will benefit the club greatly, as will his passion and energy. Today’s appointment is yet another sign of Elliott’s commitment to build a strong foundation for long-term success. 

"It will not be easy and it will take time, but we have ambitious objectives, and Paolo’s appointment is an important step toward returning AC Milan to where it belongs."

Maldini will be unveiled to the press on Monday afternoon. 

