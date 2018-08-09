Newcastle Aim to Beat Watford to Sign Brazilian Ace Amid Claims Player Prefers St James' Park Switch

Newcastle United are believed to be vying with Watford to secure the services of Lille midfielder Thiago Maia, who is thought to be favour a switch to St James' Park over a move to Vicarage Road.

According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, both clubs have made offers in the region of €20m for the Brazilian U23 international, but the Ligue 1 side are thought to be holding out for at least €25m. The report claims that Maia would favour a move to Newcastle, but Watford could still land the defensive midfielder if they manage to outbid their Premier League rivals.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

The Magpies have had another fairly underwhelming transfer window, with owner Mike Ashely proving unwilling to hand over the sums of money manager Rafael Benítez requires to overhaul his squad. Signing Maia would be a real coup for the club, as the 21-year-old would bring some real class and guile to the midfield heading into the new season.

Watford have been linked with a host of players on transfer deadline day, with the likes of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro and Barcelona striker Paco Alcacér both thought to be being targeted on loan to buy deals. The Hornets have already brought in Gerard Deulofeu, Adam Masina and Ken Sema this summer, but are looking to strengthen their squad further.

In other news, Hornets new boy Deulofeu has reportedly urged Alcácer to join him at Vicarage Road before the transfer window slams shut this evening. The pair used to play together at Barcelona, and Deulofeu is believed to have telephoned the Spanish international in an attempt to persuade him that he could become a star should he opt for a move to the Premier League.