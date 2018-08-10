West Brom Still Waiting to Sell Belgium Star Nacer Chadli Amid Reported Besiktas Interest

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly still willing to cash in on Belgian World Cup star Nacer Chadli, whose future is uncertain after the Baggies dropped into the Championship.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Midlands club are waiting to see if Turkish giants Besiktas firm up their interest in the former Tottenham and Twente winger.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Belgium international Chadli can leave relegated Albion this summer but has two years left on his contract at the newly relegated club.


The Baggies reportedly want a cash sum or a player exchange deal, like their current loan deal that saw Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon go to Newcastle with Dwight Gayle leaving the Magpies for the Hawthorns.


Gayle has a good record in the Championship after scoring 23 goals in the league when Newcastle got promoted back in the 2016/17 season.


The Belgian wide man, who starred for his country at this year's World Cup as they secured a third place finish at the tournament, continues to be linked with Besiktas after his impressive performances this summer.

Turkish clubs are able to buy players up until August 31 alongside teams in Spain, Germany and France, and Albion are able to secure loans until the end of the month if players were to leave.

But the Baggies insist they have have not received a single call for the 29-year-old from Besiktas and Chadli’s £18m release clause timed out last week.

Chadli moved to the Baggies in 2016 in a club record £13m deal from Tottenham Hotspur after three years in north London. He has made 36 appearances for West Brom over two years at the club, scoring on six occasions.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

In the Premier League the attacking midfielder has made a total of 124 appearances scoring a reasonable 21 goals. During his English top flight career Chadli struggled with a number of injuries at both Spurs and West Brom.


After his World Cup exploits this summer it would be unsurprising if he was to leave the Championship club and go elsewhere.

