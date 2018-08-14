Ander Herrera Admits He's Desperate to Stay at 'Perfect' Man Utd Despite Speculation Over Future

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Manchester United star Ander Herrera has finally spoken out regarding his future at the club, after talk of a move away from Old Trafford grew stronger and stronger. 

As reported by the Mirror, Herrera, whose contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in June, has stated his intentions to remain with the side who he joined from Athletic Bilbao for £29m. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The Spaniard has described his treatment at Old Trafford as 'perfect', and is ready to commit his future to Jose Mourinho's United having made 161 appearances in four years at the club.

The news comes after the 29-year-old said last season that he was unsure if he wanted to put pen to paper on a new deal in Manchester, so his commitment to the club will surely delight a number of United fans. 

Herrera said: “All the memories I have are amazing.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

“I’ve been able to win trophies for the club. I have been able to play more than 160 games right now, so what I have in my mind is to go for the 200 games and keep adding games for the club and for myself.

“The way the club treats me is perfect. 

"The love the fans show for me couldn’t be better or bigger, my family is happy in Manchester, so I will just try to give everything and use all my strength and effort to keep deserving to play for this club.”

Herrera, who missed the Red Devils' season opener against Leicester through injury, has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his four years in Manchester, as well as winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in 2017. 

On his achievements in a United shirt, Herrera said: “First of all, I am very proud because when you play for Manchester United you have to deserve every season to keep playing for the club.

“I think the manager is very happy with me and the fans are very happy with me. That makes me really proud.”

