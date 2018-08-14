Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Argues Tottenham Should Have Bid for Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Arsenal and Crystal Palace legend believes that Tottenham missed a trick in not trying to sign Italian midfielder Jorginho, who made a £50m transfer from Napoli to Chelsea over the summer.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Wright stated that Tottenham should have shown more ambition and should have made a real attempt to sign the 26-year-old. Chelsea were not Jorginho's only potential suitors, as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Wright, who appeared alongside Andy Townsend and Chris Sutton, stated: ''Chelsea have gone and got Jorginho. He is going to improve Tottenham. Why aren't they going for these players as well.''


Tottenham fans were left frustrated throughout the transfer window, as Mauricio Pochettino failed to sign a single player, with Jack Grealish, Wilfried Zaha and Anthony Martial all slipping through Spurs' grasp. 


As much as Ian Wright is right that Jorginho would improve Tottenham's team, it is uncertain whether the 26-year-old would have been interested in signing for the side. It appears that Jorginho was desperate to be re-united with former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, so much so that he was even willing to reject playing for the Premier League champions Manchester City.

Jorginho made 33 appearances for Napoli last season, being instrumental to Napoli's title push. Napoli challenged Juventus all the way last season, but finished an agonising four points short of La Vecchia Signora. Jorginho looked impressive in his debut for Chelsea, a 3-0 away at Huddersfield.

