Former Everton Striker Andy Gray Slams Liverpool Attacker Despite Impressive Performance

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Daniel Sturridge couldn't have asked for a better start to this new Premier League season.

Well, he would prefer starting ahead of Roberto Firmino. But he's already leading the Brazilian in the scoring department anyway.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Sturridge came on as a late substitute during Liverpool's thrashing of Manuel Pellegrini's new-look West Ham side on Sunday and did not need more than 24 seconds to get off the mark in the 4-0 win. Whether or not he can convince Jurgen Klopp to promote him into the starting 11 for Premier League games is something else altogether, however.

There's no denying that the Englishman is one of the best strikers in the Premier League when he's healthy and on form. Yet his career has been held back by various injuries over the years and it was feared that his days at Anfield would come to an end in the summer, especially following his loan spell at West Brom last season.

Fans should be hoping to see the striker revive his prospects at Liverpool this year, but former Everton striker Andy Gray has advised that it's way too early to be excited as Sturridge has "let too many people down" in the past.

“No one doubts the ability the young man’s got,” Gray said on beIN SPORTS (H/T the Daily Star).

“I have doubted his desire to put himself out there on the football pitch time and time again.

“Listen, it’s a great start for him.

“I’m not going overboard about Daniel Sturridge but there’s too many times when he’s let too many people down.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“Let’s wait and see. For Liverpool’s sake, I hope he is the new Sturridge.

“I hope he has learned and I hope he does want to play in the latter part of his career time and time again.”

