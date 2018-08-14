Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has committed his future to the club by signing a new three-year contract that promises to keep him in place until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Having taken charge of Inter last summer, Spalletti oversaw a fourth place finish in Serie A in his debut campaign, resulting in the club's return to the Champions League for the first time since reaching the Last 16 of the competition five years ago.

"I want to thank the Zhang family and the club for giving me the chance to extend my contract," the 59-year-old told Inter.it.

"I would also like to stress that the signature was merely official confirmation of what was already in place, as my desire to continue fighting together for the good of this massive club was never in doubt," he added.

"We've always had a relationship based on respect and mutual trust. Our daily discussions have made it clearer than ever that we want the same things for this club and its fans. Today we have strengthened the club's shared ambitions."

Inter director Steven Zhang commented: "During the 110th year of the club's history, we made many good decisions in order to put the club on the right track, and today we start the season by sealing our relationship with Luciano Spalletti."

"Last season, Mr Spalletti and his staff were able to improve the team and take Inter back to Europe's biggest competition. This demonstrates the hard work and commitment our coaching staff puts in.

"We are pleased to extend our contract with Mr Spalletti and continue our efforts to build one of the top teams in the world of football. Today's agreement shows our strong confidence in him and the long-term solidarity of the group."