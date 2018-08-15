Micky Quinn Reveals Which Newcastle Striker He Wants to See Start Against Cardiff

Micky Quinn knows a few things about scoring goals for Newcastle, and the former Magpies striker has revealed he wants to see Salomon Rondon starting for his former club against Cardiff this Saturday.

Despite praising Spanish striker Joselu's performance and goal against Tottenham, Quinn believes the Venezuelan is the better option.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Writing for the Chronicle, Quinn explained: "For me, Rondon is a stronger version of Joselu; he holds up play better, ruffles opposition defenders, and is more of a goal threat."





It's this additional physicality that Quinn believes could give Newcastle the edge over Cardiff.

Both sides will be desperate to register their first points of the new Premier League campaign after opening weekend disappointments and Quinn expects the Bluebirds' boss Neil Warnock to pump his side up ahead of the game.

So excited to have joined @NUFC!! ⚫⚪ Can't wait to play in this historic shirt! 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/oAIxDekmdA — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) August 6, 2018

In the opinion of the Liverpool-born striker, Rondon wouldn't be fazed by facing that kind of proposition and would put himself about, giving Newcastle a launching platform to build attacks from.





The Venezuelan impressed during his brief cameo appearance against Spurs, coming on to replace a tired-looking Joselu, who should still be commended for impressively seizing his unexpected opportunity.

During his time on the pitch Rondon - who is now wearing the famous number 9 shirt that Quinn once wore - hit the bar and made himself a general nuisance to the Spurs defenders.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Quinn also stated he was keen to see more of new signing Yoshinori Muto, who also got a brief debut against Tottenham. The Japanese international is a willing runner and cropped up in pockets of space on more than one occasion.

He offers something different to Rondon and Joselu, and Benitez seemed almost more willing to deploy him as a number 10 for Ayoze Perez than an out-and-out attacker. In Quinn's eyes, he could be a great impact sub against Cardiff.