Crystal Palace Star Backed to Perform at the Top Level Even 'at Real Madrid'

In one of your most surprising stories of the day, ex-Crystal Palace boss and football maverick, Ian Holloway, has suggested Real Madrid swoop for Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha.

Bizarre as it might be, Julen Lopetegui is in need of a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, and the Ivorian could be an outside bet to land at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That is, at least according to the former Selhurst Park manager. Coaching Zaha between 2012 and 2013, Holloway acquiesced a sale of the then 20-year-old to Manchester United.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing as Red Devils' boss, the wide man never got a real chance to show his talents under the stewardship of either David Moyes or Louis van Gaal.

Speaking to LoveSport Radio, Holloway told of his hopes for Zaha at Old Trafford, and how he had wished that the player could've followed in the footsteps of one Portuguese superstar: “I felt like Sir Alex Ferguson would have been the one to get the best out of him, because he did it with Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo was throwing his foot over the ball left right and centre, and that’s why I phoned him when I was at Palace. We were losing control of Wilf [at Crystal Palace], he had an agent who was going to run out of time with him and he was under pressure to get a good move."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Holloway continued on to make the questionable statement: “Right at the top level, I believe if he went to Real Madrid they would get the best out of him, I believe he can change a game with his ability.

“It’s about learning to make the right choices. For me it's watch this space. I think he's in the right place for him.”

It would be an truly bizarre turn of events if Zaha did turn up in Madrid, but stranger things have happened. Rumoured to be joining Tottenham this summer, Wilfried has only just signed a new five-year contract in south London.