Sergio Aguero Reveals the Man Utd Star He Has a 'Good Friendship' With Despite Club Rivalry

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea are firm friends despite their rivalry on the field.

Aguero and De Gea were teammates at Atletico Madrid before both of them moved to separate halves of Manchester in 2011. They have maintained their friendship, and Aguero names De Gea among his best friends off the pitch.

The Manchester City striker lives a solitary existence in England, although his son visits once a month. "Benjamin lives with his mother in Argentina. He goes to school there," said Aguero, quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"He spends a week here every month. He has a room here and when my siblings come, they stay here too.

"But most of the time I’m on my own. If not, I’ll hang out with Nico Otamendi — or David de Gea. I hang out a lot with De Gea because we played together at Atletico Madrid. We have a good friendship. But he plays at United and I play at City."

Aguero was speaking as part of the "All or Nothing" Amazon documentary, which premiered on Wednesday evening.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The documentary follows City throughout last season, in which Pep Guardiola's side were crowned Premier League champions, breaking multiple records along the way.





It was also a landmark campaign for Aguero as he became Manchester City's all-time top scorer, surpassing the previous record of Eric Brook. In the recent Community Shield win over Chelsea, Aguero became the first City player to score 200 goals for the club.