Leicester City Reportedly Looking to Cut Loose More Fringe Players Before Transfer Window Closes

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Leicester's transfer business this summer is still not over as more players look set to leave the club, with the deals most likely to involve loan moves.

According to the Leicester Mercury, Claude Puel is continuing to push out Leicester's fringe players before the end of August. The Premier League's transfer window has already closed, but teams from the Football League and abroad still have until the end of the month to sign players. 

Striker Leonardo Ulloa has already left on a permanent deal to Mexican side Pachuca and Islam Slimani has joined Fernerbahce on a season-long loan. Other outgoings include Ahmed Musa, Ben Hamer, and Robert Huth, but the departures won't end there. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Leicester's signing of right back Ricardo Pereira from Porto could mean Danny Simpson is next to exit the King Power Stadium, with the Telegraph reporting Stoke City are interested in a loan deal. The report also states Andy King and Hamza Choudhury are likely to be sent out temporarily.

The Leicester Mercury say Puel could cut four more senior players from his squad, as Premier League sides can only register squad sizes of up to 25 players.

“We will see for different players until end of transfer window,” said Puel. “I cannot give the names but players in the squad now they can find a loan and a situation for them and their future.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“I took tough decisions sometimes in the transfer window and we will see [by the end of the transfer window if] we can share feelings about this.”

