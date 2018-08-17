Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 2

Week one of the Premier League gave us fantasy football players some welcome surprises - and some rather unwelcome ones. Who had Kevin de Bruyne in?

Anyway, now that the unpredictable wildcard that is the first weekend is out of the way, we can start looking to the form table for some pointers as to who represents shrewd business, and who isn't justifying their price tag. More importantly, though, the mind games can start - if they haven't already.

Here's a look at who's hot and who's not heading into week two.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Alex McCarthy - With new signing Angus Gunn breathing down his neck, many of us were unsure whether McCarthy would even be given the nod to start against Burnley - but didn't he just, and he turned in quite the display in doing so. There's little chance he'll be dropped for Southampton's trip to Goodison, so if you're having second thoughts about your choice between the sticks, look no further.

Alisson - The big doubt with Alisson for most is that, playing for Liverpool, he probably won't keep as many clean sheets as the likes of Ederson or David de Gea. However...you're not paying attention if you're worried about that. Liverpool kept only one clean sheet fewer than City last season despite a chaotic goalkeeping situation, and only two fewer than United.

And boy oh boy, is Alisson better than a Karius/Mignolet hybrid.

Who's Not

Petr Cech - Cech played alright against Manchester City, but did show at times that he is a long way from what he once was. With Bernd Leno now present as a world class alternative, it's possible that Unai Emery may decide to twist with his options in goal.

Mat Ryan - He didn't have a particularly bad game at the weekend, but the defence in front of him looked shaky as Watford cut them open at times. With Man Utd out to prove a point, and the probable return of Romelu Lukaku to the starting 11, picking him would be something of a risk.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Luke Shaw - Shaw scored his first goal for United in week one, and in doing so probably cemented himself as their first choice at left back for the time being. Away to Brighton, with Mourinho setting up as Mourinho does, a clean sheet isn't unlikely either.

Benjamin Mendy - The second of two Manchester left backs on the list, Mendy announced his return to first team action against Arsenal with two assists after spending last season out with injury. A year late, he is looking increasingly likely to be the man to resolve Manchester City's issues at left back.

Who's Not

Christopher Schindler - Despite winning the club's player of the season award last season, you'd have been forgiven for not considering him for inclusion, given the nightmare start to the season they were handed. He turned up no major surprises at the weekend against Chelsea, and he isn't likely to do so at the Etihad on Sunday either.

Cedric - He seemed like a solid choice ahead of week one, but old Mark Hughes threw us a curveball when he lined up with five at the back, and then surprised us further when he pulled Cedric off for new signing Mohamed Elyounoussi - suggesting he might replace Cedric at wing-back this weekend.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Ruben Neves - He was hot property before he'd even kicked a ball in the Premier League after an outstanding Championship campaign, and a goal and an assist against Everton certainly hasn't hurt his prospects. As such, any doubts about his prowess as a fantasy football point scorer have been quashed, and he is one to include if your budget can stretch.

Sadio Mane - Thought to be the most dispensable of Liverpool's coveted front three, it was Mane who stole the show against West Ham with an explosive two goal showing. He looks like a real bargain at 9m, offering some guaranteed goals and assists from your midfield - provided he doesn't get sent off and miss three games in the early stages again.

Who's Not





Leroy Sane - After a breakthrough season last term, Sane was tipped for even greater things this season. However, with the arrival of Riyad Mahrez and the form of Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling - both of whom scored against Arsenal - it's hard to see where he fits in as a starter in the early stages of the season.

Felipe Anderson - OK, so his debut was at Anfield, which isn't exactly what you're after as an opposition player - but West Ham's marquee signing looked seriously out of place at the weekend, resulting in a half-time substitution. It may take him some time to adjust, or he may turn round, score a hat-trick, and make me look like a fool - but this writer is steering clear for the time being.

Forwards





Who's Hot





Wilfried Zaha - It wasn't the best weekend for fantasy football forwards in week one, but one who did impress was Wilfried Zaha, showing exactly why Palace were so keen to keep hold of him during the summer. He also likes a big performance against Liverpool, so he's worth considering at £7m.

Jamie Vardy - He was only on the park for half an hour against United, but he still managed to fumble home a cross to give the home side something to think about. With a full week of training under his belt, he's sure to start against Wolves, and he'll do so with goals in mind.

Who's Not





Aleksandar Mitrovic - Mitrovic was a big part of the reason Fulham got promoted, but the lack of service he got against Palace would have been a concern for many. Against Spurs, this unfortunately isn't likely to get any better, regardless of how good a signing he looks in the long-term.

Marcus Rashford - Rashford is an undeniable talent, but with Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial returning to the fray, coupled with Mourinho's perseverance with Alexis Sanchez, it's looking once again like his opportunities will be limited. One to steer clear of in week two, as he may well be limited to a substitute appearance.