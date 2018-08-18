Pep Guardiola Captured Worrying Ahead of Man City's UCL Tie Against Liverpool Last Season

Manchester City's brand new documentary for Amazon Prime has provided viewers with Pep Guardiola's fascinating thoughts ahead of City's Champions League quarter final against Liverpool last season.

City were dominating the league at the time and were unsurprisingly the favourites going into the tie. However, they were still smarting following their previous 4-3 defeat to the Reds and that result was clearly still at the forefront of Guardiola's mind coming into the match.

Whilst in the changing rooms for a league match against Everton, Guardiola can be seen pacing up and down in the changing room, admitting that facing Liverpool was a scary proposition for his side.

He tells his assistants via Givemesport: "The forwards for Liverpool (Mane, Salah and Firmino) are good. They're scary. They're dangerous. I mean it."

Guardiola's concerns proved to be accurate. Liverpool went on to win the first leg 3-0 at Anfield before winning again at the Etihad 2-1. Mane, Salah and Firmino all performed brilliantly over both legs, with all three getting at least one goal.





Liverpool fans haven't been able to get enough of Guardiola's comments, not only because it demonstrates just how scared opposition managers are of their side's attacking force, but also because the Spanish manager seemed more preoccupied with Liverpool rather than dealing with Everton.

This was before they played Everton too 😂more worried about us 🔥 — christopher🇲🇽🇫🇷 (@ChrisLaraMaya) August 17, 2018





This is the ultimate compliment for our front line.. And he was spot on about Firmino playing in the right wing — ABDUL (@habdoolahi) August 17, 2018

So interesting to know that this 3 gives pep so much headache😣🤣

He should be ready for more nightmares this season, coz we've got a compact midfield now & we switching it up. — 🕇HOLLAKUNLE🔛🔝🔜 (@highjok) August 18, 2018

Haha away to Everton and still talking about Liverpool. Would never be the other way about — Stephen McCauley (@43mccauley) August 17, 2018

After three defeats from four matches against Liverpool, Gurardiola will no doubt still have his concerns about Jurgen Klopp's men going into this season.

Liverpool look as though they will be Manchester City's strongest rivals for the Premier League title this season, so we may well have some more titanic battles to come.