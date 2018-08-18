Pep Guardiola Captured Worrying Ahead of Man City's UCL Tie Against Liverpool Last Season

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Manchester City's brand new documentary for Amazon Prime has provided viewers with Pep Guardiola's fascinating thoughts ahead of City's Champions League quarter final against Liverpool last season.

City were dominating the league at the time and were unsurprisingly the favourites going into the tie. However, they were still smarting following their previous 4-3 defeat to the Reds and that result was clearly still at the forefront of Guardiola's mind coming into the match.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Whilst in the changing rooms for a league match against Everton, Guardiola can be seen pacing up and down in the changing room, admitting that facing Liverpool was a scary proposition for his side.

He tells his assistants via Givemesport: "The forwards for Liverpool (Mane, Salah and Firmino) are good. They're scary. They're dangerous. I mean it." 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Guardiola's concerns proved to be accurate. Liverpool went on to win the first leg 3-0 at Anfield before winning again at the Etihad 2-1. Mane, Salah and Firmino all performed brilliantly over both legs, with all three getting at least one goal.


Liverpool fans haven't been able to get enough of Guardiola's comments, not only because it demonstrates just how scared opposition managers are of their side's attacking force, but also because the Spanish manager seemed more preoccupied with Liverpool rather than dealing with Everton.


After three defeats from four matches against Liverpool, Gurardiola will no doubt still have his concerns about Jurgen Klopp's men going into this season. 

Liverpool look as though they will be Manchester City's strongest rivals for the Premier League title this season, so we may well have some more titanic battles to come.

