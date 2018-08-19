Eddie Howe Hails 'Great' Victory Over West Ham as Cherries Maintain Comeback Kings Tag

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe heaped praise onto his side after they fought back from one goal down to claim a 2-1 win over West Ham at London Stadium on Saturday.

Marko Arnautović penalty gave the hosts the early advantage after Nathan Ake was adjudged to have fouled Javier Hernández in the penalty area, but star striker Callum Wilson levelled the scoreline by sending the ball through the goalkeeper's legs after a mazy run.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

The reliable Steve Cook then popped up with what proved to be the winning goal in the second half by converting a simple free kick routine, with the Cherries seeing out the rest of the match to ensure they returned to the south coast with six points from their opening two games.


"It was a really good win. When we conceded it was at a spell when West Ham were on top and we found it difficult, but credit to the players second half," Howe said, quoted by Sky Sports.


"We had a number of chances to score. It's a great comeback. Whenever you come here and win it's a real achievement.

"There were loads of chances that we didn't take and you think, 'Is it going to be one of those days?', but thankfully Callum's goal was the turning point. It was a great goal from him individually. That was the boost we needed to go on and win the game."

Bournemouth registered a total of 21 points last season from losing positions and the Cherries once again showed their determination by clawing three points from the jaws of defeat against West Ham.

Howe's side will now return to Dorset in preparation to welcome Marco Silva's impressive Everton to Dean Court, with the Toffees looking to maintain their unbeaten record next week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)