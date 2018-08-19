Mauricio Pochettino Reveals What Disappointed Him in Tottenham's Victory Over Fulham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed that despite his side's 3-1 triumph over Fulham on Saturday, he was left disappointed by the amount of chances they missed.

Goals from Lucas Moura, Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane were enough for Spurs to take home all three points at Wembley, however that wasn't enough for Pochettino at the end.

In his post-match press conference, Pochettino was quoted by Football.London saying: "Today was a good opportunity to see different and use different organisation, but still disappointed because like against Newcastle we conceded chances, today we conceded chances. We had a different set-up and different players.





"But of course we need to improve. We want to challenge the big teams. I think it's a situation that we need to improve, we need to push to improve in different areas, be more clinical in front of goal.

"Playing so well after 20/30 minutes, dominated the game and positional game, we created a lot of chances and a lot of situations that we must or should be more aggressive and more clinical in front of goal. In these situation in the last 15 minutes of the half and then we cannot afford to start so sloppy in the second half.

"When you have three centre-backs, two wing-backs and I think one more defensive holding midfielder in front to concede the chances we conceded, we need to review everything and analyse and take the best decision. But it's good to start like this. I am so happy. I am a little bit disappointed but I am so happy with all the players."

Despite not making any signings this summer, Spurs have won their opening two games of the Premier League season in impressive fashion.

Pochettino’s side will hope to continue their winning ways when they face Manchester United next Monday in what will be a true test for both teams as they look to mount serious title challenges this season.

Pochettino should be happy to see Kane on the score sheet ahead of the game, given his historically poor form in the month of August.