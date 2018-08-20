Everton Winger Yannick Bolasie in Talks With Middlesbrough Over Season-Long Loan Deal

Yannick Bolasie is in talks with Middlesbrough about joining the Teesside club on loan from Everton.

Bolasie has not been included in Marco Silva's squad for either of Everton's first two Premier League fixtures, and it seems that a loan move may be his best chance of regular first team football.

Sky Sports News reports that the Congolese winger travelled up to Middlesbrough on Sunday night and stayed over at Boro's training ground hotel, which is owned by chairman Steve Gibson.

Can confirm Yannick Bolasie is holding face-to-face talks with Tony Pulis at the Middlesbrough training ground today. The Everton winger travelled to Teesside and stayed at Rockliffe last night. Season-long loan (perhaps with option to buy) being discussed. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 20, 2018

He is meeting with Tony Pulis today to discuss a deal which could see him join the Championship promotion hopefuls on a season-long loan, with a possible purchase option at the end.

Bolasie was highly-rated when he joined Everton from Crystal Palace in 2016, but a combination of injuries and poor performances have made his spell at Goodison Park a frustrating one.

He may find the Championship is more to his liking, and Pulis is keen to bolster his attacking options after losing Adama Traore to Wolves for £20m.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Bolasie played under Pulis when they were together at Crystal Palace in the 2013/14 season.

Boro are also in talks to sign Muhamed Besic from Everton. The Bosnian midfielder travelled to Rockliffe for talks before returning to Merseyside last night, but a loan deal is likely according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

Middlesbrough sit top of the Championship table at this early stage of the season, having taken 10 points from their first four games.