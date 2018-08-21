Crystal Palace Fans React to New Signing's Performance During Monday's Defeat to Liverpool

It was a strange old night for Crystal Palace on Monday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in their second Premier League match of the season.

Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives to take away from the match for fans of the Eagles, who more than held their own on the night. A penalty and a last minute break away goal separated the two sides, but on another day Palace could have easily got something out of the match.

One source of excitement for Palace fans was the introduction of their marquee summer signing Max Meyer, who arrived at Selhurst Park on a free transfer from Schalke.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Meyer is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in German football, so even the most optimistic of Palace fans would have been pleasantly surprised to see him emerge from the bench on Monday evening.

It demonstrates how far they have come in just a year. It is hard to believe that this is the same side that started the 2017/18 season in the most disastrous of manners, losing their first seven matches without scoring a single goal.

Now, under Roy Hodgson they are able to attract players who have been capped by the German national team four times at the age of 22-year-old. For many, Meyer is the embodiment of everything that is going well with Palace at the moment.

Max Meyer looked very sharp when he came on yesterday.



Whose place will he eventually take in the starting XI? I’m still not even sure what position he will play!#CPFC — CPFC HQ (@CPFCHQ) August 21, 2018

I can’t wait for fully fit Max Meyer to boss this league. He’s staying with us for 15 years. Only way he is leaving is for a £100m transfer. — Tommy Houghton (@TommyHoughton) August 20, 2018

Max Meyer has played for Palace for 8 minutes, but it looks like he's been there for 8 years #CRYLIV — Tom Rees (@tomrees_) August 20, 2018

Time to just drop the big man upfront concept and evolve? We play it on the deck really well when attack is fluid. Meyer brings something to the party. Benteke/Sorloth as Plan B #cpfc — Mark Cole (@73Cole) August 20, 2018

Meyer looked good when he came on #cpfc — RedandBlueDave (TLG) (@RedAndBlueDave) August 20, 2018

Palace now travel to Watford in their next Premier League match on Saturday and will be hoping to return to winning ways. After his impressive showing from the bench, there is every chance we may be seeing Meyer making his full debut to help unlock the Watford defence.