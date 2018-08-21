Crystal Palace Fans React to New Signing's Performance During Monday's Defeat to Liverpool

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

It was a strange old night for Crystal Palace on Monday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in their second Premier League match of the season.

Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives to take away from the match for fans of the Eagles, who more than held their own on the night. A penalty and a last minute break away goal separated the two sides, but on another day Palace could have easily got something out of the match.

One source of excitement for Palace fans was the introduction of their marquee summer signing Max Meyer, who arrived at Selhurst Park on a free transfer from Schalke.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Meyer is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in German football, so even the most optimistic of Palace fans would have been pleasantly surprised to see him emerge from the bench on Monday evening.

It demonstrates how far they have come in just a year. It is hard to believe that this is the same side that started the 2017/18 season in the most disastrous of manners, losing their first seven matches without scoring a single goal.

Now, under Roy Hodgson they are able to attract players who have been capped by the German national team four times at the age of 22-year-old. For many, Meyer is the embodiment of everything that is going well with Palace at the moment.

Palace now travel to Watford in their next Premier League match on Saturday and will be hoping to return to winning ways. After his impressive showing from the bench, there is every chance we may be seeing Meyer making his full debut to help unlock the Watford defence.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)