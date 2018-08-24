Sergej Milinkovic Savic Set to Double Lazio Salary Ahead of Expected Juventus Move Next Summer

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new deal, but is still expected to leave the club next summer; with a move to Juventus still said to be in the works.
According to Calcio Mercato, the player has agreed on a new five year contract extension, doubling his annual salary from €1.5m to €3m, but central to the talks was the agreement that the player would be allowed to leave next season.
Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United were interested in the player this summer, but the €150m price tag slapped on the player's head deterred any interest from becoming something more concrete, with a club spokesperson now saying he is "99% certain" the player will stay this summer.
But the former are now hopeful of completing a deal ahead of next season, after their €100m move for Cristiano Ronaldo meant a move this summer wasn't financially viable, as they opted to sign Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer instead.
And with Jorge Mendes working as an intermediary between the player's entourage and the Bianconeri, a move to Juventus has become the most likely option down the line, as the renowned 'super-agent' is thought to have strong links to the club.
He has already negotiated Ronaldo's move, as well as Joao Cancelo's switch from Valencia to the Italian champions.
Milinkovic-Savic scored 12 goals in Serie A last season, making him one of the hottest prospects in Italian football.