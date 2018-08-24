Sergej Milinkovic Savic Set to Double Lazio Salary Ahead of Expected Juventus Move Next Summer

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new deal, but is still expected to leave the club next summer; with a move to Juventus still said to be in the works.

According to Calcio Mercato, the player has agreed on a new five year contract extension, doubling his annual salary from €1.5m to €3m, but central to the talks was the agreement that the player would be allowed to leave next season.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

JuventusReal Madrid and Manchester United were interested in the player this summer, but the €150m price tag slapped on the player's head deterred any interest from becoming something more concrete, with a club spokesperson now saying he is "99% certain" the player will stay this summer.


But the former are now hopeful of completing a deal ahead of next season, after their €100m move for Cristiano Ronaldo meant a move this summer wasn't financially viable, as they opted to sign Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer instead.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

And with Jorge Mendes working as an intermediary between the player's entourage and the Bianconeri, a move to Juventus has become the most likely option down the line, as the renowned 'super-agent' is thought to have strong links to the club.


He has already negotiated Ronaldo's move, as well as Joao Cancelo's switch from Valencia to the Italian champions.

Milinkovic-Savic scored 12 goals in Serie A last season, making him one of the hottest prospects in Italian football. 

