Newcastle Fans Express Dismay on Twitter Over Poor Early Season Form of Summer Signing

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Newcastle fans were delighted when it was announced this summer that Kenedy would be joining the club for a second time on loan from Chelsea, having impressed during the second half of last season. 

After scoring twice and providing two assists in 13 appearances, supporters were hoping to see the Brazilian carry that form into the new campaign, although it's safe to say the 22-year-old has endured a disastrous start to the season.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Kenedy spurned a chance of an equaliser against Tottenham on the opening day, before escaping a red card and missing an injury time penalty to win against Cardiff. And his latest display in the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup second round have led to many fans taking to Twitter to unload their frustrations.

Here's what they've had to say:

The poor form of the Chelsea loanee, who was unable to play against his parent club during the Magpies' recent 2-1 defeat to the Blues, has reflected Newcastle's start to the season in which they have earned one point from their opening three games in the Premier League, and are now already out of one domestic cup. 

Upon the backdrop of a frustrating transfer window with limited funds available, Rafael Benitez certainly has a lot to sort out so soon into the new season. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Things aren't about to get any easier for Newcastle, who are set to endure a tough run of fixtures that will see them face Manchester CityArsenal and Manchester United in their next five games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)