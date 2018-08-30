Newcastle Fans Express Dismay on Twitter Over Poor Early Season Form of Summer Signing

Newcastle fans were delighted when it was announced this summer that Kenedy would be joining the club for a second time on loan from Chelsea, having impressed during the second half of last season.

After scoring twice and providing two assists in 13 appearances, supporters were hoping to see the Brazilian carry that form into the new campaign, although it's safe to say the 22-year-old has endured a disastrous start to the season.

Kenedy spurned a chance of an equaliser against Tottenham on the opening day, before escaping a red card and missing an injury time penalty to win against Cardiff. And his latest display in the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup second round have led to many fans taking to Twitter to unload their frustrations.

Here's what they've had to say:

At this rate Kenedy's value will fall so much we'll be able to afford him. #AshleyOut #NUFC — Michael Martin (@tfMichael1892) August 29, 2018

What’s happened to Kenedy? He’s been god awful so far this season. Disgraceful actually — The Looney Toon (@The_Looney_Toon) August 29, 2018

Can we send him back? No pace, cannot recall him getting a cross in and poor first touch for the third goal. Wouldn’t pay £3m for him never mind £30 million. — John M (@ShieldsMag) August 29, 2018

Kenedy with back-to-back unbelievably bad displays. This will be a big test of his character.



Has got to rediscover his form. #NUFC — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) August 29, 2018

Doesn't want to be here. He wanted a big move and didn't get it. — Y 1 Man (@PaulFiddes2) August 29, 2018

Needs dropped for a while — mark nicols (@marknicols) August 29, 2018

The poor form of the Chelsea loanee, who was unable to play against his parent club during the Magpies' recent 2-1 defeat to the Blues, has reflected Newcastle's start to the season in which they have earned one point from their opening three games in the Premier League, and are now already out of one domestic cup.

Upon the backdrop of a frustrating transfer window with limited funds available, Rafael Benitez certainly has a lot to sort out so soon into the new season.

Things aren't about to get any easier for Newcastle, who are set to endure a tough run of fixtures that will see them face Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United in their next five games.