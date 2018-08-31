John Ruddy Extends Wolves Contract to 2020 Despite Losing Place to Rui Patricio

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy has committed his immediate future to the club by signing a contract extension until the summer of 2020, despite losing his starting place to Portugal international Rui Patricio since earning promotion to the Premier League.

Ruddy played all but one of Wolves' 46 Championship games last season en-route to the title and won the division's Golden Glove award, but he has been a back up since Patricio joined in a high profile move from Sporting CP.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ruddy, 31, was due to be out of contract at the end of this season, with his new deal now adding 12 months to his stay at Molineux.

"John was pivotal to our promotion campaign last season, and his clean sheets and consistent performances rightly earned him a spot in the Championship team of the year," sporting director Kevin Thelwell told Wolves.co.uk.

"With Carl Ikeme's diagnosis a big blow to everyone at the club last summer, John signed for us under difficult circumstances, but his professionalism was evident throughout and his experience of promotion from the Championship with Norwich invaluable.

"John quickly became a well respected member of Nuno's squad and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Ruddy made his first appearance of the 2018/19 season in the Carabao Cup this week as Wolves eased past Sheffield Wednesday to secure a place in an all-Premier League third round tie against Leicester.

He will be back on the bench for the Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

