Andy Gray Ridicules Latest Addition to Jurgen Klopp's Coaching Team at Liverpool

Football pundit Andy Gray has criticised Jurgen Klopp's decision to employ a new throw-in coach, mocking the German for focusing on such a minor detail of a match.

Liverpool recently brought in Thomas Gronnemark, a Danish man who currently holds the world record for the longest ever throw-in, to help the players use throw-ins as a means of launching their exciting attacks.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Gray, speaking on beIN SPORTS, did not hold back in his mocking of the new coach, saying: “I know how you can take advantage of a situation, throw it to one of your own players.





“That would be No.1. No.2. Keep hold of the ball.

"Maybe we are going to see Andy Robertson do a headstand and take it.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Whilst the use of a throw-in coach is certainly unconventional, Klopp is clearly exploring every possible avenue when it comes to finding an advantage over his opponents, and appears to see throw-ins as a potential means of gaining the upper hand.

Klopp has already defended his choice to bring Gronnemark to the club, telling Liverpool's official website: “To be honest, I’d never heard about a throw-in coach.

"How it is as a football manager, you know a lot about different things – I played the game, I’ve been managing since around about 18 years or so – but that doesn’t mean I’m a goalkeeper specialist and I’m obviously not a throw-in specialist.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“When I heard about Thomas, it was clear to me I wanted to meet him; when I met him, it was 100 per cent clear I wanted to employ him. Now he is here and we work on that from time to time."

The Times state that Gronnemark's record is an astonishing 51 metres, considerably further than Stoke City legend Rory Delap, who is famous for his impressive throw-ins. However, whether Gronnemark will be able to teach his abilities to the Liverpool squad remains to be seen.